Philly police prep for Eagles' game by coating light posts with Crisco

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The Philadelphia Police Department spent their Sunday morning greasing light poles near Lincoln Financial Field with Crisco.



MORE: Vikings fans warned to be careful around Eagles fans in Philadelphia

They hope the tactic will prevent unruly fans from climbing the light poles following Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

Philly PD commissioner Richard Ross Jr. also advised businesses that plan to be closed Sunday to take precautions against fans who might be celebrating a Philly victory.



"To avoid any problems with celebrants … on Sunday, January 21, 2018, the 15th Police District respectfully request and suggest that if you own a business located in the area of Frankford and Cottman Avenues, and your business will be closed, that you have grates locked and secured in order to protect your property. Please remove anything outside your business — trash cans, flower pots, etc.

“If you are a bar owner, the 15th District is requesting that you sell alcoholic beverages in plastic cups and refrain from selling take-out bottles."

