Saracens remain in contention for a third successive European Champions Cup title after they edged into the quarter-finals with the help of Wasps.

Saracens edge into last eight as Wasps and Ulster miss out

Even on the back of a 62-14 victory over Northampton Saints on Saturday, the Pool 2 runners-up still faced the possibility of elimination with their fate in the hands of other teams.

But Premiership rivals Wasps did them a favour with a comfortable 26-7 victory over Ulster, securing Sarries' qualification as one of the three best second-placed teams, though they face a last-eight clash against a Leinster side who won all of their pool games.

Wasps were in command for virtually the entire contest and Guy Thompson, Tom Cruse, Willie le Roux and Jake Cooper-Wooley sealed a the bonus-point win, eliminating Ulster in the process.

That victory kept Wasps' hopes of progression alive but they were soon extinguished by Munster, who sealed top spot in Pool 4 with an easy win over Castres.

Ian Keatley kicked 12 points and Keith Earls, Rhys Marshall, Simon Zebo, Alex Wootton and James Cronin all crossed as Munster cruised to a 48-3 success, leapfrogging Racing 92 into top spot.

Racing, who beat Leicester Tigers 23-20 with a late Maxime Machenaud penalty, still go through as one of the best runners-up - the Parisian side progressing alongside fellow second-placed sides Toulon and Sarries.

La Rochelle wrapped up top spot in Pool 1, finishing three points ahead of Wasps as they overcame Harlequins 16-7.



European Champions Cup quarter-final draw:

Leinster v Saracens

Scarlets v La Rochelle

Munster v Toulon

Clermont Auvergne v Racing 92