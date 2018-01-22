News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Dons snatch thrilling AFL win over Crows
Dons snatch thrilling AFL win over Crows

Saracens edge into last eight as Wasps and Ulster miss out

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Saracens remain in contention for a third successive European Champions Cup title after they edged into the quarter-finals with the help of Wasps.

Saracens edge into last eight as Wasps and Ulster miss out

Saracens edge into last eight as Wasps and Ulster miss out

Even on the back of a 62-14 victory over Northampton Saints on Saturday, the Pool 2 runners-up still faced the possibility of elimination with their fate in the hands of other teams.

But Premiership rivals Wasps did them a favour with a comfortable 26-7 victory over Ulster, securing Sarries' qualification as one of the three best second-placed teams, though they face a last-eight clash against a Leinster side who won all of their pool games.

READ MORE: Saracens scrape into Champions Cup last eight

READ MORE: Wales star Dan Biggar a Six Nations fitness doubt

READ MORE: Surgery pushes Pocock’s Brumbies return back three months

Wasps were in command for virtually the entire contest and Guy Thompson, Tom Cruse, Willie le Roux and Jake Cooper-Wooley sealed a the bonus-point win, eliminating Ulster in the process.

That victory kept Wasps' hopes of progression alive but they were soon extinguished by Munster, who sealed top spot in Pool 4 with an easy win over Castres.

Ian Keatley kicked 12 points and Keith Earls, Rhys Marshall, Simon Zebo, Alex Wootton and James Cronin all crossed as Munster cruised to a 48-3 success, leapfrogging Racing 92 into top spot.

Racing, who beat Leicester Tigers 23-20 with a late Maxime Machenaud penalty, still go through as one of the best runners-up - the Parisian side progressing alongside fellow second-placed sides Toulon and Sarries.

La Rochelle wrapped up top spot in Pool 1, finishing three points ahead of Wasps as they overcame Harlequins 16-7.

European Champions Cup quarter-final draw:

Leinster v Saracens

Scarlets v La Rochelle

Munster v Toulon

Clermont Auvergne v Racing 92

Back To Top