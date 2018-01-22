Chelsea interested in Burnley striker Barnes

Chelsea have expressed an interest in Burnley striker Ashley Barnes as they cast a wide net in the search for a new back-up striker to work with Alvaro Morata, Goal understands.

A formal approach has yet to be made for Barnes, with the Blues enquiring about a number of centre-forwards as they look to add another option in attack at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues want to loan out Michy Batshuayi, their current back-up to Morata, as he seeks game time ahead of the World Cup in Russia, with Sevilla having previously been keen on the Belgian .

Roma's Edin Dzeko is also being sounded out by Chelsea, with the west London club having reached an advanced stage in negotiations to bring in his team-mate Emerson Palmieri for around £25 million.

Antonio Conte's side had targeted West Ham striker Andy Carroll before an injury scuppered any hopes of progressing a deal , and Stoke City's Peter Crouch is also on the shortlist of players being considered.

The club are weighing up their options to as they look to allow Batshuayi to join Sevilla - who are very keen to tie up a loan deal as soon as possible - but will not do so until they secure a replacement.

Dortmund are also interested in the Belgium international, while it has been suggested that he could be offered to Roma on loan as part of any deal to take Dzeko back to the Premier League.