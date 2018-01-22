Tom Brady will play Sunday, though it remains to be seen how much his hand injury will affect his performance.

Tom Brady injury update: Patriots QB hopes to play without glove vs. Jags

The Patriots quarterback arrived at Gillette Stadium early Sunday with his right hand strategically placed in his pocket and out of view.



Tom Brady, right hand in pocket, arrives at 9:35 a.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/euC2eX7z6A

— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 21, 2018



Brady reportedly jammed his right (throwing) hand Wednesday in practice when a teammate accidentally ran into him. The cut was "gushing blood" and "required several stitches" but he was still "zinging it pretty good" in Friday’s practice.

Brady, who missed media availability earlier this week to see a doctor, spoke with reporters later Friday but didn't elaborate on his injury. Instead, he sported gloves on both his hands as he deterred questions.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Brady is hoping to play without a glove on his throwing hand, though the decision will ultimately be based on the weather in New England.

The Patriots and Jaguars are set to face off in the AFC championship at 3:05 p.m. ET Sunday.