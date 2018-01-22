Matt Ryan has a new tutor.

Falcons hire Greg Knapp as new quarterbacks coach, SN source says

A source told Sporting News that Atlanta has hired Greg Knapp as its new quarterbacks coach.

The well-traveled Knapp is returning to the franchise where he was offensive coordinator from 2004 to 2006 when Michael Vick was at quarterback. Besides holding that position with the Falcons, Knapp has previously served as OC in San Francisco (2001 to 2003), Oakland (2007-2008, 2012) and Seattle (2009).

Knapp also is learned in the type of West Coast-style offense the Falcons are running from his time working under ex-Atlanta coordinator Kyle Shanahan and former Houston head coach Gary Kubiak during respective stints with the Texans (2010 and 2011) and Broncos (2013-2016).

Knapp, 54, is replacing Bush Hamdan, who is returning to the University of Washington staff after one year with the Falcons.

Knapp and Falcons offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian are now entrusted with helping Ryan return to his MVP level of 2016. Ryan’s completion percentage (69.9 to 64.7), passing yards (4,944 to 4,095) and touchdowns (38 to 20) declined significantly in Sarkisian’s first year replacing Shanahan. Ryan also threw 12 interceptions compared to seven the previous season.

Atlanta (11-7) was eliminated in the second round of the playoffs last weekend by Philadelphia.

