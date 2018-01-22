Atletico Madrid have confirmed that Diego Costa sustained a hamstring injury in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Girona and will continue to be monitored.

Atletico Madrid confirm Costa hamstring injury

The Spain striker was substituted just after the hour for Kevin Gameiro, with Diego Simeone's decision to then bring off Antoine Griezmann 10 minutes later leading to jeers from the home crowd with the team leading 1-0.

Simeone said after the match that Costa had asked to come off due to injury, and the former Chelsea striker underwent further medical examinations on Sunday.

READ MORE: Barcelona refute claims of Greizmann deal

READ MORE: Atletico Madrid 1 Girona 1: Griezmann substitution costs Simeone

READ MORE: Valverde talks of ‘respect’ for Atletico as Griezmann saga turns again

Atleti confirmed on Twitter that Costa has sustained a hamstring problem, although a time frame on his return was not announced with a further statement on the club's official website adding the situation will be monitored.

Reports in Spain suggest that Costa will miss 10 days, meaning Atleti will be without the striker for Wednesday's second leg of the Copa del Rey tie at Sevilla, which they trail 2-1, and next week's LaLiga clash against Las Palmas.