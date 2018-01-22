January transfer news & rumours: Messi blocks Griezmann to Barcelona, wants Dybala instead

Messi blocks Griezmann to Barca, wants Dybala

January transfer news & rumours: Alexis & Mkhitaryan in straight swap deal

Lionel Messi has blocked Antoine Griezmann's potential move to Barcelona and suggested Paulo Dybala as an alternative, according to Don Balon.

Messi reportedly does not think Griezmann's skill set will offer the Catalans the necessary boost in quality as they compete for the Champions League crown.

The 30-year-old would, however, like to see the club sign his Argentina team-mate Dybala, who is desperate to move on from Juventus.

Mkhitaryan set for pay rise at Arsenal

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is set to see his wages go up when he completes his move from Manchester United to Arsenal, the Mirror reports.

The Armenia international is set to move to the Emirates in a straight swap with Alexis Sanchez and will earn slightly more than the £200,000 per week he gets at Old Trafford - plus the remainder of his United deal will be paid off.

Aubameyang moves closer to Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's move to Arsenal is drawing closer as the club's transfer negotiators arrived in Germany for talks with Dortmund.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger wants to add world-class attacking talent to the team and sees Aubameyang as the perfect forward to complement the likes of Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette in the side.

Chelsea turn to Burnley's Barnes

Chelsea have turned to Burnley striker Ashley Barnes in their attempts to bolster their forward line, Goal understands.

The Blues have been linked with Andy Carroll, Edin Dzeko and Peter Crouch in recent days.

And now Antonio Conte's side are interested in bringing Barnes — who has scored three Premier League goals this season — to Stamford Bridge.

Alexis jets in for Man Utd medical

Alexis Sanchez has jetted into Manchester to undergo his medical with Manchester United, Goal understands.

The Arsenal forward is set to become the Premier League's highest earner, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan moving in the opposite direction.

Kepa set to snub Madrid

Kepa is poised to snub the chance to move to Real Madrid and instead sign a new deal with Athletic Bilbao, Goal understands.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper had been linked with a €20 million move to the Bernabeu but is instead ready to commit his future to the Basque outfit.

'No chance' of Vidal January move

Arturo Vidal says there is "no chance" of him leaving Bayern Munich in January as he wants to challenge for the Champions League this season.

The 30-year-old has been linked with a move to Chelsea despite head coach Jupp Heynckes' insistence nobody would be sold during the transfer window.

Marquinhos: Spanish press trying to confuse Neymar

Reports linking Neymar with a move to Real Madrid are an attempt from the Spanish press to unsettle the Brazilian, according to Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Marquinhos.

"I think they want to bother us a bit," the defender told Canal+. "When we see the performance of Neymar, I think they want to make confusion in his head.

Chelsea target Richarlison posts cryptic message

Richarlison has sparked speculation over his future at Watford after posting a cryptic message on his Twitter account.

The Brazilian has been in sparkling form since moving to the Hornets in the summer, so much so that Chelsea are weighing up bringing him to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

Alexis & Mkhi in straight swap deal

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has agreed to join Arsenal and will leave Manchester United in a straight swap with Alexis Sanchez, reports BBC Sport .

The Red Devils have a deal in place with the Chilean forward and a lengthy transfer saga is about to be brought to a close.

It is expected that Mkhitaryan and Sanchez will trade places inside the next 48 hours, with the former now in London to finalise his move .

Everton eye loan deals

Everton are set to move for Baba Rahman and Patrick van Aanholt on loan, the Daily Mail reports.

Schalke lead the way for Chelsea's Rahman and Inter are also hovering, while Van Aanholt has worked under Toffees manager Sam Allardyce at Crystal Palace.

Adama Soumaoro, a versatile defender at Lille, remains on their radar.

Slimani on Monaco's radar

Monaco have made Leicester striker Islam Slimani a priority during the transfer window, according to Le Buteur .

Striker Guido Carrillo has been linked with Southampton, and the former Sporting striker could be used as a replacement.

Real open Ronaldo exit door

Real Madrid have told Cristiano Ronaldo that he is free to negotiate a move away from the club this summer, according to Eurosport .

The Blancos are planning to overhaul their ranks following a difficult 2017-18 campaign and are prepared to move ageing stars out.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo falls into that category, with a return to Manchester United or a spell at Paris Saint-Germain mooted for the Portuguese superstar.

Pogba wants parity with Alexis

Paul Pogba will demand a new contract at Manchester United that will see him earn the same £400,000-a-week salary as Alexis Sanchez, reports The Sunday Mirror .

The Red Devils are close to tying up a lucrative deal for Arsenal's wantaway forward, but his contract will make him the envy of those already at Old Trafford.

Man City make Fred & Evans moves

Manchester City will move on from their Alexis Sanchez disappointment by aiming to push through moves for West Brom defender Jonny Evans and Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred, Goal understands.

City chiefs, including sporting director Txiki Begiristain, held a meeting to discuss their January plans ahead of Saturday's victory against Newcastle United.

Arsenal must up Auba offer

Arsenal will have to raise their opening bid of €50 million if they are to land Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, says The SundayTelegraph .

The Gunners have made the Gabon international a top target for the winter window, but they are yet to agree a fee despite having personal terms thrashed out.

Real ready £200m Kane bid

Real Madrid are prepared to smash the world transfer record in order to land Tottenham striker Harry Kane, reports The Sunday Times .

The Blancos have been tracking the England international for some time and are now piecing together a £200 million package in an effort to take him to Spain.

Wenger likes the look of Lucas

Arsenal are the latest club to express an interest in Paris-Saint Germain winger Lucas Moura, according to ESPN .

Manchester United, Tottenham and Nantes are among those to have been linked with the Brazil international, but the Gunners also believe that he could add something to their squad.

Lemar sets heart on Barca

Monaco winger Thomas Lemar is ready to snub interest from Arsenal and Liverpool after setting his heart on a move to Barcelona, claims The Sunday People .

The France international has been heavily linked with Premier League clubs since the summer of 2017, but is eager to open the next chapter in his career in La Liga.

Juventus eye Wilshere deal

Juventus are looking to sign Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere on a free transfer, according to The Sun .

England international Wilshere's contract is up at the end of the season, with the Gunners only willing to offer him a new deal that includes a 20 per cent paycut.

Serie A champions Juve are hopeful Wilshere will reject this offer after a standout season and consider a move to Turin.

Chelsea make Slimani approach

Chelsea have made an approach to sign Leicester City striker Islam Slimani, according to The Sunday Times .

Antonio Conte wants to add a tall forward to his ranks before the end of the January transfer window, and has been linked with Andy Carroll, Edin Dzeko and Peter Crouch.

Now his attention has switched to Slimani, who he hopes to take on loan from the King Power Stadium for the second half of the season.

Spurs eye Gameiro loan deal

Tottenham are set to make a loan move for Atletico Madrid striker Kevin Gameiro, according to The Sun .

Former Sevilla forward Gameiro has fallen down the pecking order following Diego Costas' return to the Spanish capital, and has already rejected the chance to join Swansea City during the January window.

Fenerbahce are also keen on acquiring his services, though Spurs are hopeful the idea of a temporary move will tempt him to north London.

Chelsea close in on £44m double signing

Chelsea are closing in on the £44 million double signing of Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri from Roma, claims the Mail on Sunday .

Roma feel the time is right to cash in on Dzeko, who will be 32 in March. The arrival of Emerson will allow the Blues to let Kenedy and Baba Rahman depart on loan.

Gunners wanted Shaw in Alexis deal

While Arsenal are nearing a deal to bring Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Emirates Stadium from Manchester United, The Sun claims they initially wanted Luke Shaw as part of the Alexis Sanchez agreement.

The England international left-back has struggled for game time throughout his time at Old Trafford, but he has returned to favour of late and Jose Mourinho is no longer looking to move him on.

Dortmund eye Batshuayi

With Chelsea looking to bring in a new striker and Borussia Dortmund preparing to part with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gianluca Di Marzio claims Michy Batshuayi is now a target for the German club.

The Belgian sits behind Alvaro Morata in the Stamford Bridge pecking order and could slip further down the list if interest in the likes of Edin Dzeko and Peter Crouch delivers a new arrival.

Mata to be offered Valencia lifeline

Juan Mata will be offered a route out of Manchester United this summer by former club Valencia, reports the Daily Star .

The Spaniard is set to be out of contract at the end of the season and could head home as a free agent - although the Red Devils do have the option for a 12-month extension.

'Arsenal should've got Martial, not Mkhi'

Former Arsenal striker Charlie Nicholas was less than impressed with the Gunners' swap of Alexis Sanchez for Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Nicholas believes Arsene Wenger should've demanded Anthony Martial instead of the Armenian, even if it meant sending £50 million to Old Trafford.

Low lays out Real demands

Germany boss Joachim Low has made Real Madrid aware of the players he wants to sign if he is to succeed Zinedine Zidane at Santiago Bernabeu, claims Don Balon .

The World Cup-winning coach will demand that Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Bayern midfielder Arturo Vidal are brought in if he is to take the reins.

Klopp in no rush to spend Coutinho money

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he's not in a rush to spend the €160 million generated from the sale of Philippe Coutinho.

If a deal comes along that is right for the club then Klopp indicated he will consider it, but the German feels confident in the squad already at his disposal.

Roma want Darmian deal

Roma are hoping to pip Serie A rivals Inter and Juventus to the signing of Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian, according to The Mirror .

The Italy international has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford and Jose Mourinho is eager to move him out on a permanent deal, but Roma would prefer a loan agreement.

Kroos wants to work with Klopp

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has several offers on the table, reports Don Balon , with the German eager to work with Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

The highly rated playmaker could be among those made available in the summer as the Blancos seek to freshen up their ranks.

Sturridge scrap hotting up

Inter continue to lead the chase for Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge, but Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Roma are also keen on the England international.

Sturridge is a proven performer in need of game time and he could be offered a chance to head to the Italian capital if Edin Dzeko completes a proposed switch to Chelsea.

City won't be signing a striker

Pep Guardiola will not be looking to bring another striker into Manchester City during the January transfer window.

The Premier League leaders appear set to miss out on Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, but they are prepared to work with Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus for the remainder of the season.

Nasri to return to England?

Former Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri could be heading back to England at West Ham, according to the Daily Mail .

The France international only left the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2017 but has struggled to settle at Turkish side Antalyaspor and is open to returning to the Premier League.

Chelsea to battle Barca for Real starlet

Chelsea and Barcelona are braced for a summer battle to land Real Madrid starlet Oscar Rodriguez, claims Don Balon .

The 19-year-old midfielder is set to be out of contract at the end of the season and is expected to move on after struggling for minutes with the Blancos.

Sunderland want Ampadu loan

Championship side Sunderland are hoping to land Chelsea teenager Ethan Ampadu on loan, claims The Sun .

Ampadu has already made multiple appearances for Chelsea's first team in 2017-18, leading Chris Coleman to register an interest in the Wales international.