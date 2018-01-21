Giggs keen to help Bale overcome injury woes

Wales manager Ryan Giggs believes he can help attacker Gareth Bale overcome his injury woes.

Bale, 28, has struggled with thigh and calf injuries this season, making just eight La Liga appearances for Real Madrid.

Giggs, who played until he was 40 in an incredible career with Manchester United, feels he may be capable of helping Bale with his persistent problems.

"It's about passing on your knowledge that you experienced as a player," he said.

"I've got plenty of that obviously – the different things you will come up against.

"So, that might be a conversation because everyone wants a fit Gareth Bale, and everyone wants a fit Welsh national team so you have your best players to pick from."

Since moving to Madrid from Tottenham in 2013, Bale has managed at least 40 games in all competitions in a season just twice.