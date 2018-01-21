Florian Thauvin insists he has no interest in a move to Atletico Madrid or Bayern Munich as he remains focused on his future at Marseille.

Thauvin 'very happy' at Marseille amid Bayern and Atletico rumours

The France international has established himself as one of Ligue 1's outstanding talents since returning to L'OM from Newcastle United, netting his 10th league goal of the season on Friday.

Although Thauvin's fine form has reportedly attracted the interest of both Atletico and Bayern, he says he is happy in France.

"I'm not worried about the transfer window; I'm very happy at Marseille," Thauvin told Canal+.

"I've had a hard time getting back to the club and I feel good. The important thing is to play and have fun. I am doing that."

MORE:

Heynckes slams 'selfish' Aubameyang amid Arsenal transfer talk

| Niko Kovac 'would be perfect' as Jupp Heynckes’ successor at Bayern Munich - Boateng

| Goretzka chose Bayern over England, Spain and Italy - Heynckes



Marseille climbed to second courtesy of their 2-0 win at Caen, with leaders Paris Saint-Germain facing third-placed Lyon on Sunday.