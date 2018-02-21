The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, are set to begin Feb. 8, dishing up a heavy helping of curling, early and often.

Curling at the 2018 Winter Olympics: Full schedule, how to watch live, U.S. medal contenders

The 23rd Olympiad marks the debut of the mixed doubles curling tournament, one of four new events the International Olympic Committee added to the program for the 2018 Games, tacking on four extra days of competition than the 2014 Sochi Games.

MORE: Complete 2018 Olympic schedule, how to watch live

Curling matches begin the day before the opening ceremony and continue through Feb. 24, hours before the closing ceremony, creating an exciting but busy schedule for athletes and fans. And while the 600-year-old niche sport traditionally has been dominated by Canadians, the United States has a legitimate chance to take home a curling medal for the second time ever.

Here's everything you need to know about curling at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Which teams are competing

Eight nations are competing in the mixed doubles tournament, while 10 will compete in the men's and women's team events.

Mixed Doubles: Canada, China, Finland, Korea, Norway, Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR), Switzerland and the United States.

Men's: Canada, Denmark, Great Britain, Italy, Japan, Korea, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States

Women's: Canada, China, Denmark, Great Britain, Japan, Korea, OAR, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States

How to watch curling at the 2018 Winter Olympics

NBC provides both live and taped coverage of the Winter Olympics in the United States.

Given the sheer volume of curling at the 2018 Games, the sport is well positioned to capture viewing audiences across all hours of the day. There's a 14-hour difference between South Korea and the U.S. East Coast, but staggered competition means some matches will be carried live, possibly as part of NBC's main primetime block. That includes the women's gold medal game Feb. 24.

Every Olympic event will be available to stream live at NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. They're also available on fuboTV.

Watch the Winter Olympics live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Location and schedule of events

All Olympic curling matches will take place at the Gangneung Curling Centre, part of the Gangneung Olympic Park. The larger venue will also host figure skating, ice hockey and speed skating.

Date Time (ET) Event Matches Feb. 7 6:35 p.m. Mixed Doubles Round Robin #1 USA vs OAR, CAN vs NOR, KOR vs FIN, CHN vs SUI Feb. 7 11:35 p.m. Mixed Doubles Round Robin #2 FIN vs SUI, KOR vs CHN, OAR vs NOR, USA vs CAN Feb. 8 6:35 p.m. Mixed Doubles Round Robin #3 KOR vs NOR, USA vs SUI, CHN vs CAN, OAR vs FIN Feb. 8 11:35 p.m. Mixed Doubles Round Robin #4 CAN vs FIN, CHN vs OAR, USA vs KOR, SUI vs NOR Feb. 9 7:05 p.m. Mixed Doubles Round Robin #5 CHN vs USA, NOR vs FIN, CAN vs SUI, KOR vs OAR Feb. 10 6:05 a.m. Mixed Doubles Round Robin #6 OAR vs CAN, SUI vs KOR, NOR vs USA, FIN vs CHN Feb. 10 7:05 p.m. Mixed Doubles Round Robin #7 NOR vs CHN, FIN vs USA, SUI vs OAR, CAN vs KOR Feb. 11 6:05 a.m. Mixed Doubles Tie-Breaker Teams TBD Feb. 11 7:05 p.m. Mixed Doubles Semifinal #1 Teams TBD Feb. 12 6:05 a.m. Mixed Doubles Semifinal #2 Teams TBD Feb. 12 7:05 p.m. Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Teams TBD Feb. 13 6:05 a.m. Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Teams TBD Feb. 13 7:05 p.m. Men's Tournament #1 DEN vs SWE, CAN vs ITA, KOR vs USA, SUI vs GBR Feb. 14 12:05 a.m. Women's Tournament #1 JPN vs USA, OAR vs GBR, DEN vs SWE, SUI vs CHN Feb. 14 6:05 a.m. Men's Tournament #2 CAN vs GBR, KOR vs SWE, SUI vs ITA, NOR vs JPN Feb. 14 7:05 p.m. Women's Tournament #2 CAN vs KOR, DEN vs JPN, CHN vs OAR, GBR vs USA Feb. 15 12:05 a.m. Men's Tournament #3 USA vs ITA, NOR vs CAN, GBR vs JPN, DEN vs SUI Feb. 15 6:05 a.m. Women's Tournament #3 CHN vs GBR, CAN vs SWE, USA vs SUI, KOR vs JPN Feb. 15 7:05 p.m. Men's Tournament #4 ITA vs DEN, NOR vs KOR, SWE vs USA Feb. 16 12:05 a.m. Women's Tournament #4 DEN vs CAN, KOR vs SUI, SWE vs OAR Feb. 16 6:05 a.m. Men's Tournament #5 JPN vs SUI, SWE vs GBR, DEN vs USA, CAN vs KOR Feb. 16 7:05 p.m. Women's Tournament #5 SUI vs SWE, OAR vs USA, JPN vs CHN, DEN vs GBR Feb. 17 12:05 a.m. Men's Tournament #6 KOR vs GBR, SUI vs NOR, CAN vs SWE, JPN vs ITA

If Team USA medals in curling, it will be the second time in Olympic history. The American men claimed curling bronze in Turin in 2006. Feb. 17 6:05 a.m. Women's Tournament #6 OAR vs JPN, CHN vs DEN, KOR vs GBR, USA vs CAN Feb. 17 7:05 p.m. Men's Tournament #7 NOR vs DEN, USA vs JPN, SUI vs CAN Feb. 18 12:05 a.m. Women's Tournament #7 GBR vs SWE, CAN vs SUI, CHN vs KOR Feb. 18 6:05 a.m. Men's Tournament #8 SWE vs JPN, DEN vs KOR, ITA vs GBR, USA vs NOR Feb. 18 7:05 p.m. Women's Tournament #8 USA vs DEN, JPN vs CAN, SWE vs KOR, OAR vs SUI Feb. 19 12:05 a.m. Men's Tournament #9 ITA vs KOR, SWE vs SUI, USA vs CAN, GBR vs DEN Feb. 19 6:05 a.m. Women's Tournament #9 GBR vs SUI, DEN vs OAR, CHN vs USA, JPN vs SWE Feb. 19 7:05 p.m. Men's Tournament #10 GBR vs NOR, JPN vs CAN, KOR vs SUI, ITA vs SWE Feb. 20 12:05 a.m. Women's Tournament #10 CAN vs CHN, USA vs KOR, GBR vs JPN Feb. 20 6:05 a.m. Men's Tournament #11 SUI vs USA, NOR vs ITA, JPN vs DEN Feb. 20 7:05 p.m. Women's Tournament #11 KOR vs OAR, SWE vs CHN, SUI vs DEN, CAN vs GBR Feb. 21 12:05 a.m. Men's Tournament #12 DEN vs CAN, GBR vs USA, SWE vs NOR, KOR vs JPN Feb. 21 6:05 a.m. Women's Tournament #12 SWE vs USA, SUI vs JPN, OAR vs CAN, KOR vs DEN Feb. 21 7:05 p.m. Women/Men’s Tie-Breaker Teams TBD Feb. 22 6:05 a.m. Men's Semifinal Teams TBD Feb. 23 1:35 a.m. Men's Bronze Medal Teams TBD Feb. 23 6:05 a.m. Women's Semifinal Teams TBD Feb. 24 1:35 a.m. Men's Gold Medal Teams TBD Feb. 24 6:05 a.m. Women's Bronze Medal Teams TBD Feb. 24 7:05 p.m. Women's Gold Medal Teams TBD

Curling results from the 2014 Winter Olympics

Team Canada completed a clean sweep at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, winning gold in both the men's and women's tournament.

Men's: Gold: Canada, Silver: Great Britain, Bronze: Sweden.

Women's: Gold: Canada, Silver: Sweden, Bronze: Great Britain.

U.S. curling Olympic medal history

Feb. 17 12:05 a.m. Men's Tournament #6 KOR vs GBR, SUI vs NOR, CAN vs SWE, JPN vs ITA

If Team USA medals in curling, it will be the second time in Olympic history. The American men claimed curling bronze in Turin in 2006.

Americans Matt and Becca Hamilton are two of three Olympic curlers who qualified in both the new mixed doubles discipline and the traditional, single-gender curling event, and are expected to give the U.S. its best chance to medal in 2018. The siblings from McFarland, Wisc., could be on the ice for as many as 50 hours at Pyeongchang.

Sporting News' John Arlia contributed to this story.