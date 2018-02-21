The 2018 Winter Olympics begin Feb. 8 in Pyeongchang, South Korea, opening with one of the Games' oldest most popular sports: Figure skating.

Figure skating at the 2018 Winter Olympics: Full schedule, how to watch live, medal contenders

Making its debut at the 1908 London Games, figure skating celebrates 110 years as an Olympic sport.

MORE: Complete 2018 Olympic schedule, how to watch live | Figure fashion statements in Pyeongchang

The 2018 United States squad is 14 members strong, with just five returning Olympians and nine Olympic rookies, including gold-medal favorite Nathan Chen. Of the five returnees, none have medalled in their previous trips to the Games.

Here's everything you need to know about figure skating in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Watch the Winter Olympics live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

How to watch figure skating at the 2018 Winter Olympics

One of the most popular events at the Winter Games, figure skating will be shown live in primetime on NBC on 12 of the 18 nights. They can also be streamed live online at NBCSports.com and fuboTV (7-day free trial).

What are the events?

Men's and women's singles — The individual events are comprised of the short program and the free skate. Of 30 competitors in the men's and women's short program, 24 advance to the free skate. The scores of both events are then combined to determine the overall winner.

Pairs — The pairs event consists of the short program and free skate as well, with 16 of the 20 pairs advancing to the free skate. The scores of both events are then combined to determine the overall winner

Ice Dance — The ice dance includes the short dance and free dance. After 20 out of 24 couples advance to the free dance, the scores of both events are combined to determine the overall winner.

Team event — The best skaters from each country compete in the team event. Two portions of singles, pairs and ice dancing are each contested, and the highest ranked country after each short program advances to the free skate portion.

Location and schedule of events

All Olympic figure skating events take place at the Gangneung Ice Arena, part of the Gangneung Olympic Park. Medals will be awarded at events in italics.

(All times Eastern.)

Feb. 8

Team men’s short program, 8 p.m.

Team pairs short program, 9:45 p.m.

Feb. 10

Team short dance, 8 p.m.

Team women's short program, 9:45 p.m.

Team pairs free skate, 11:40 p.m.

Feb. 11

Team men’s free skate, 8 p.m.

Team women's free skate, 9:10 p.m.

Team free dance, 10:20 p.m.

Feb. 13

Pairs short program, 8 p.m.

Feb. 14

Pairs free skate, 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 15

Men's short program, 8 p.m.

Feb. 16

Men's free skate, 8 p.m.

Feb. 18

Ice dance short program, 8 p.m.

Feb. 19

Ice dance free skate, 8 p.m.

Feb. 20

Women's short program, 8 p.m.

Feb. 22

Women's free skate, 8 p.m.

2018 U.S. Olympic figure skating team

Men's singles

Nathan Chen, Adam Rippon, Vincent Zhou

Women's singles

Bradie Tennell, Mirai Nagasu, Karen Chen

Pairs

Alexa and Chris Knierim

Ice Dance

Maia and Alex Shibutani

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue

Madison Chock and Evan Bates

U.S. figure skating in past Olympics

Team USA fared well in the most recent Winter Olympics in 2014, securing the bronze medal in team events along with a gold medal in ice dancing from partners Meryl Davis and Charlie White. Since 1908, the U.S. has totaled 15 gold medals, 16 silver medals and 18 bronze medals in figure skating.

Sporting News' Kaylee Pofahl contributed to this story.