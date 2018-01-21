Nico Lee's exceptional try-scoring form continued as the Cheetahs completed an emphatic double over the Southern Kings with a 45-24 victory on Saturday.

Lee reigns supreme again as Cheetahs crush Southern Kings

The Cheetahs had run out 45-21 winners in last week's Pro14 South African derby, with Lee scoring a hat-trick.

And the back again prospered in the return fixture, grabbing two tries as the struggling Kings suffered another heavy defeat.

Although the Kings' Luzuko Vulindlu was the first to cross in Bloemfontein, the Cheetahs soon seized command of proceedings as Lee went over on two occasions, either side of a try from Uzair Cassiem and Schalk Ferreira's reply.

Ox Nche and Makazole Mapimpi also touched down to put the result beyond all doubt inside the opening 10 minutes of the second half.

Shaun Venter got himself on the scoresheet at the culmination of a superb solo run soon after, with Tienie Burger grabbing a late consolation for the Kings.

The victory solidifies the Cheetahs' grasp on third place in Conference A, while the Kings remain planted to the bottom of Conference B.