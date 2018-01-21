Liverpool January transfer news LIVE: Liverpool join Bale race

Liverpool join Bale race

Liverpool have joined arch-rivals Manchester United in the battle to land Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale, according to Don Balon.

The Wales international has been heavily linked with a return to the Premier League after struggling for form and fitness at Santiago Bernabeu.

Jurgen Klopp has the funds available to make a move after offloading Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona and is prepared to spend over €100 million on Bale.

Juve close on North Korean striker

Juventus are closing in on a deal to sign North Korean striker Han Kwang-song at the end of the season, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The 19-year-old is impressing on loan at Perugia from Cagliari this season and his performances have caught the eye of Juventus.

Premier League duo Liverpool and Tottenham have previously shown an interest in Han, while his agent has admitted that a move to Juventus would be a ‘dream’ for the player.

Real in secret Salah talks

Real Madrid have been in secret transfer talks with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, claims El Chiringuito TV.

The Liga giants are said to want the Egypt international as their next 'Galactico' signing after seeing him impress since moving to Anfield in the summer of 2017.

Reds warned off Butland

Liverpool have been warned not to waste their time making a £40 million move for Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland.

New Potters boss Paul Lambert insists the England international is not for sale, telling reporters: “There is absolutely no way he is going in January. Absolutely no chance. As long as I’m here I’ll do everything I can to keep him.”

Oblak not on Anfield radar

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak is not among those currently being considered by Jurgen Klopp as possible additions at Anfield, Guillem Balague has told Sky Sports.

The Reds are expected to try and bolster their options between the sticks either in January or the summer, but no move has been made towards the Spanish capital as yet.

Klopp leading Konsa chase

Liverpool have overtaken neighbours Everton in the race to land Charlton's highly-rated defender Ezri Konsa, claims Kent Live.

The Toffees were reported to be readying a bid for the 20-year-old talent, but the Reds are now in pole position to land a player valued at £4m.

Atletico eyeing Lemar

Atletico Madrid are prepared to beat Liverpool and Arsenal to Monaco winger Thomas Lemar if Antoine Griezmann leaves for Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The France international has been linked with a move to England for some time, but he could be offered the opportunity to fill a fellow countryman's boots in Spain.

United lead hunt for £35m Seri

Manchester United have jumped to the front of the queue to sign Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri, says the Daily Mail.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal have also expressed an interest in the Ivorian, but the Red Devils are ready to complete a £35 million deal.

Inter in pole position to sign Sturridge

Inter are in pole position to sign Daniel Sturridge on loan from Liverpool.

The Serie A giants have made a "serious" proposal to sign the England striker, who is also wanted by La Liga club Sevilla.

