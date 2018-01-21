Football fans believed South African player Keagan Dolly was getting bullied by Italian defender Andrea Raggi.

EXTRA TIME: Keagan Dolly quotes Benni McCarthy in Monaco confrontation

Dolly would be more relieved that he started for Montpellier in such an important game, against Champions League club AS Monaco.

The match ended 1-1 and Dolly had the last laugh since he quoted SA legend Benni McCarthy on 'pushing'.

Here's what Dolly had to say to the Italian player.

