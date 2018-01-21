It's been over two months since the U.S. men's national team failed to reach the 2018 World Cup thanks to a a humbling 2-1 loss against Trinidad and Tobago, but former team coach Bruce Arena is finally opening up about it, and he's willing to take some of the blame.

Bruce Arena reflects on USMNT World Cup qualifying failure

“I accept that responsibility," Arena said, per SI.com. "That’s why I resigned so quickly. I accepted my responsibility. That’s the way it goes. I don’t feel good about it, but that’s life. I’m not embarrassed by it because I think we as a coaching staff, and as a team and an organization, we really put in everything we had. We were in a difficult position to get our team to qualify. We fell short."

While Arena did shoulder some responsibility for the U.S. missing the World Cup for the first time since 1986, he also pointed to other areas ranging from team chemistry to poor mentality to simply not having enough talent.

Arena said the biggest issues were chemistry and an inability to get players aligned with the same mentality.

“It wasn’t the same team with the right chemistry. It just didn’t seem like everyone was on the same page with the right mentality and the same understanding of what everything was about,” Arena said. “The chemistry of the group wasn’t right. It wasn’t the character you see out of a U.S. team. And the second part, realistically, was that we didn’t have the most talented players and when we had injuries, it hurt us.”

He even went on to say there were "a couple of bad eggs like you have on every team," who did not prove to be leaders. However, he credited the leadership of Tim Howard, Michael Bradley and Clint Dempsey.

“We understood the magnitude of the game. Trinidad played us very well when we played them in Denver. They played very well against Mexico in the previous game. And I told them we’re going to find a team that’s going to play their best game against us, and we’ve got to be ready to play,” Arena said. “I just think a lot of pressure built up on some players, especially when we conceded the first goal. … Some people cracked.”

The 66-year-old also admitted mistakes were made behind the scenes in the pre-match buildup to the Trinidad and Tobago game, pointing specifically to the communications department.

“Behind the scenes there were mistakes on our part, probably,” Arena said. “Our social media, our communications department, sent out everything humiliating the Trinidad federation on the training facility, which was the game field for that day. It got them all fired up and when we kicked off on that day, it was a battle.”

Arena resigned from the U.S. men's national team just three days after the Trinidad and Tobago loss. He replaced Jurgen Klinsmann in November 2016.