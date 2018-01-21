A Winston-Salem State football player was shot and killed at an on-campus party at Wake Forest University early Saturday.

Winston-Salem State football player killed at on-campus shooting at Wake Forest

Najee Ali Baker, 21, was shot at The Barn, a student-oriented social space, during a party "to kick-off the new semester." He was treated for a gunshot wound at the scene at roughly 1 a.m. He was then transferred to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Baker was a 2017 walk-on at Winston-Salem State.



New information: We have now learned that the Pi Omicron chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. @WakeForest hosted the party at The Barn where Najee Baker ended up shot and killed #MyFOX8 pic.twitter.com/UxHm2mmHqy

His death has been confirmed by Wake Forest president Nathan Hatch.

"At approximately 1 a.m. this morning, Najee Ali Baker, a student at Winston-Salem State University, was shot during an altercation at a party on campus in The Barn," Hatch said (via Winston-Salem TV station WXII). "I am deeply saddened to report that the student later succumbed to his injuries. My thoughts and prayers this morning are with the student’s family, friends and classmates, as well as our Wake Forest community."

Winston Salem Police are currently investigating Baker's death, though no arrests have been made.