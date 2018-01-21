UFC 220 Miocic vs. Ngannou results: Live updates, highlights, round-by-round scoring

The UFC returns for its first pay-per-view offering in 2018 when UFC 220 takes place tonight at the TD Garden in Boston.

UFC 220 Miocic vs. Ngannou results: Live updates and round-by-round scoring

The main event features Stipe Miocic (17-2) defending the UFC heavyweight championship against No. 1-ranked Francis Ngannou (11-1). In the co-main event, Daniel Cormer (19-1, 1 NC) defends the light heavyweight championship when he faces No. 2 ranked Volkan Oezdemir (15-1).

UFC 220 is a great way to kick off the new year featuring top-heavy card. It could be the best main and co-main events of 2018 due to the uncertainty of whether Conor McGregor and Georges St-Pierre return, how long Jon Jones will be suspended following his latest drug test failure and Ronda Rousey venturing off to the WWE.

11:10: Hello, fight fans, I'm Steven Muehlhausen of Sporting News. In a few short hours, UFC 220 will commence from the TD Garden in Boston featuring a world championship main event as Stipe Miocic looks to make history when he defends the heavyweight title against rising contender Francis Ngannou. The co-main event is another title fight as Daniel Cormier defends the light heavyweight championship against Volkan Oezdemir.

UFC 220: Ngannou vs. Miocic results

UFC 220 fight card

Main card

Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou for Miocic's UFC Heavyweight Title

Daniel Cormier vs. Volkan Oezdemir for Cormier's UFC Light Heavyweight Title

Calvin Kattar vs. Shane Burgos; Featherweight

Bantamweight Thomas Almeida vs. Rob Font; Bantamweight

Gian Villante vs. Francimar Barroso; Light Heavyweight



Preliminary card

Kyle Bochniak vs. Brandon Davis; Featherweight

Dustin Ortiz vs. Alexandre Pantoja; Flyweight

Islam Makhachev vs. Gleison Tibau; Lightweight

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Sabah Homasi; Welterweight

Dan Ige vs. Julio Arce; Featherweight

Enrique Barzola vs. Matt Bessette; Featherweight



UFC 220 preview

Miocic knocked out Junior dos Santos at UFC 211 and tied the UFC record for most heavyweight title defenses at two. With no contender in sight and going through tense negotiations with the UFC, Miocic had decided to not fight until a new deal could be reached.

Cain Velasquez battled a litany of injuries throughout 2017 and his return is uncertain. Miocic had already knocked Alistair Overeem in a back-and-forth slugfest at UFC 203, in which the champion won by first-round knockout. No new contenders had really emerged.

Ngannou has taken MMA by storm, winning his first five fights via stoppage — four by KO in the first round. Seeing they have a potential star in the making, the UFC made a No. 1 contender's fight between Ngannou and Overeem at UFC 218. Ngannou delivered a Mike Tyson style knockout, blasting Overeemwith a vicious left hook that sent the Dutchman flying back to the Netherlands.

A week later, the fight was made official. Miocic will be looking to make history while Ngannou looks to become the superstar the UFC is looking for.

Cormier is coming off a loss in his last fight when he got knocked out by Jon Jones at UFC 214. The loss didn't last long: Jones failed another drug test, and the loss was changed to a no-contest. The UFC made the decision to give Cormier the title back. Since the result was changed, he didn't technically lose.

Oezdemir rolls into the biggest fight of his career on a five-fight winning streak, three of those in the UFC — including his last two by knockout in a combined 70 seconds, all in a span of under six months. The dream of UFC gold for "No Time" almost came to a halt last month, when Oezdemir was arrested for an alleged assault outside a bar in Fort Lauderdale, FL. (which took place in August) and charged with second-degree felony charges of aggravated battery with serious bodily injury. The case is still pending and the UFC felt confident enough to still put Oezdemir in a high-profile position.

UFC 220 latest news

