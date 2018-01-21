Vikings looking to trademark 'Minneapolis Miracle' after win against Saints

The Vikings pulled off what many consider to be a "miracle" in last weekend's divisional playoff game against the Saints, and now the team wants to make sure they are remembered for it.

The phrase "Minneapolis Miracle," also known as the "Minnesota Miracle," came into existence thanks to Vikings radio announcer Paul Allen's call of the game's final play, when Stefon Diggs made a game-winning 61-yard touchdown catch in the closing seconds.

Shortly after the game, a Wikipedia page defining the miracle was created, and on Monday the team filed for three trademarks for the phrase "Minneapolis Miracle" and one for "Minnesota Miracle."

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office published records Friday that showed the filings, according to ESPN.

There's no doubt the play will go down as one of the most stunning in Vikings history, and the team wants to own the phrase on more than 100 items, including helmets, watches, golf bags, bowling bags, bathing suits and parkas.

The Vikings play the Eagles on Sunday with kickoff set for 6:40 p.m. ET with the chance to play in the Super Bowl on the line.