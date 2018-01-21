After going around in circles and hearing nothing definitive regarding the investigation of his NCAA eligibility for months, Billy Preston has provided the final answer to that question: His basketball career will be born again in Bosnia.

Billy Preston ends debate about Kansas eligibility, signs with European pro team

BC Igokea, which has won six championships in the Bosnian League in its 44 years, announced Saturday it had signed Preston to play for its club.

Preston, 20, is a 6-10, 230-pound power forward originally from Santa Ana, Calif., who was rated the No. 20 prospect in the 2017 recruiting class by 24/7 Sports.

He practiced frequently with KU’s starting five when the Jayhawks opened their preparations for the 2017-18 season in October. But he was suspended for the team’s opener for disciplinary reasons and then was held out of the Champions Classic win over Kentucky following an automobile accident on campus that led to questions about the ownership of the vehicle he was driving.

Although coach Bill Self said several times he expected a resolution to the issue, it never came. Preston provided the final answer.

Nicole Player, Preston’s mother, told ESPN’s Jeff Borzello: “"It's been too long. They didn't have an answer and weren't prepared to give us answers. He just wants to play.”

That means the Jayhawks will continue their pursuit of a 14th consecutive Big 12 championship with the frontcourt that has served them through their 15-3 start -- center Udoka Azubuike, stretch-4 Svi Mykhailiuk and reserve Mitch Lightfoot – along with 6-9 Angolan recruit Silvio De Sousa, who became eligible near the semester break and has played briefly in two games. The Jayhakws certainly could've used his presence inside. They're first in the league standings at 5-1, but rank ninth among 10 conference teams in rebounding, averaging 36.4 boards per game.

“We are honored to have such a tremendous talent in our organization,” BC Ikogea said in its release. “We were watching his situation closely and reached out to his family to show interest and ultimately reached an a with the family attorney in California on a contract for the rest of the season. We know Billy is an NBA prospect so we will do our best to continue his development to help him excel for our club and fulfill his goal, which is to be an NBA star in the near future.”