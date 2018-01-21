Lindsey Vonn proved that age is just a number with a record-breaking FIS World Cup win in Saturday's downhill race in Italy.

Age no barrier for record-breaking Vonn

The American became the oldest woman to win a World Cup downhill race with her success at Cortina d'Ampezzo – her 12th at the venue and 79th of her career.

Vonn, still on the comeback trail ahead of the Winter Olympics following a broken arm sustained in November, clocked a time of one minute and 36.48 seconds.

That was enough to defeat Tina Weirather by almost a second, while Vonn's compatriot Jacqueline Wiles completed the podium (+0.98s).

Vonn's win sees her become the second skier, male or female, to win a World Cup race in 15 different calendar years, while she moves up to fifth in the downhill standings. Weirather is just seven points behind discipline leader Sofia Goggia.

At the other end of the scale from Vonn, Thomas Dressen earned his maiden World Cup triumph by winning the men's downhill race in Kitzbuhel.

The 24-year-old German, who previously had just one podium finish, earned the surprise victory in a time of 1:56.15.

That was enough to edge out Beat Feuz (+0.2s), while Hannes Reichelt was third (+0.41s) and Aksel Lund Svindal – winner of Friday's super G race at the same venue – was down in eighth.