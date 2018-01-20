News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mitchell sets AFL record in Hawks win
Mitchell sets AFL record in Hawks win

Classy Federer too good for Gasquet in Melbourne

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Roger Federer was at his graceful best as he outclassed Richard Gasquet 6-2 7-5 6-4 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday.

Classy Federer too good for Gasquet in Melbourne

Classy Federer too good for Gasquet in Melbourne

Defending champion Federer, looking to claim a 20th career grand slam in Melbourne, produced a trademark performance against the 29th seed, who has never been past round four at the tournament.

Federer had already beaten Aljaz Bedene and Jan Lennard-Struff without dropping a set and was again in imperious form against an opponent he has now beaten 17 times and not lost to since 2011.

The evergreen 36-year-old can now look forward to a last-16 meeting against Marton Fucsovics.

The match started at a relentless pace, but Federer soon gained the initiative. An unforced error followed by a weak second serve from Gasquet allowed the Swiss to emphatically hammer home a forehand down the line for the first break.

Federer was at his irrepressible best with Gasquet struggling to land a glove on his opponent, and in game eight a down-the-line backhand of typical effortless grace set the marker for a second break and the set, which was sealed by a limp double fault by the Frenchman.

It was a much tighter contest in the second set, with Gasquet clinically disposing several shots, but break-point opportunities were not forthcoming.

And when he served to stay in the set, Gasquet was undone by some vintage Federer play. A whipped forehand brought up break point and, after relentless pressure, a long forehand saw the Swiss take a two-set lead.

Gasquet had more winners and fewer errors in that set, but was staring down the barrel after surrendering serve at the first opportunity in the third - a costly double fault subsequently punished by a fine drop shot.

To his credit, Gasquet refused to wilt and pounced on a sloppy Federer service game to break back in game seven.

Federer soon reapplied the pressure, though, and wrapped up victory on his second match point with a backhand winner.

 

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN
Federer [2] bt Gasquet [29] 6-2 7-5 6-4


WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Federer – 42/30

Gasquet – 27/16


ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Federer – 12/1

Gasquet – 3/3


BREAK POINTS WON

Federer – 5/8

Gasquet – 1/2


FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Federer – 65

Gasquet – 68


PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Federer – 80/42

Gasquet – 67/41


TOTAL POINTS

Federer – 100

Gasquet – 84

Back To Top