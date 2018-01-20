News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
More misery for Smith as Aussies get humiliated
More misery for Smith as Aussies get thumped

A-League Review: Bobo hauls in Mariners as Jets are grounded

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Bobo headed his 16th goal of the season to salvage a 1-1 draw for Sydney FC against Central Coast Mariners – a result that increased their advantage at the top of the A-League.

A-League Review: Bobo hauls in Mariners as Jets are grounded

A-League Review: Bobo hauls in Mariners as Jets are grounded

Graham Arnold's men went behind in the seventh minute after goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne clumsily brought down Kwabena Appiah-Kubi and he was unable to keep out Blake Powell's spot kick.

Sydney's leveller arrived from a familiar source after the hour when Adrian Mierzejewski stood up a cross from the right corner and Bobo nodded past Ben Kennedy.

The reigning champions and premiers are seven points clear at the summit after nearest challengers Newcastle Jets suffered a surprise 3-2 defeat at home to bottom club Wellington Phoenix.

The visitors scored twice in eight minutes either side of the half hour through Matija Ljujic and Daniel Mullen.

Andrew Nabbout pulled a goal back but Roy Krishna steered home a fine third for the Phoenix before Dimitri Petratos' penalty set up a grandstand finish.

Back To Top