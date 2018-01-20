Will Smith brings A-list power to the Big Bash League

Now this is a story all about how Will Smith added some A-list power to the Big Bash League.

The Hollywood actor, star of hit films such as Suicide Squad and Men In Black, is in Australia promoting his new film Bright.

After taking in the tennis at the Australian Open on Friday, the 49-year-old continued his sports tour by attending Melbourne Stars' home clash against Sydney Thunder at the MCG.

'The Fresh Prince' posed for selfies with the likes of Stars' batsman Kevin Pietersen, and also stopped in the middle to do the customary toss.

Explaining his presence at the cricket, Smith told Channel 10: "This is my first cricket match. My 50th birthday is next year and I said I'm going to do all the things I want to do and a cricket match was on the bucket list."