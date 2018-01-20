Churchill Brothers host Shillong Lajong in an I-League clash to be held at the Tilak Maidan stadium in Vasco, Goa, on Friday evening.

Game Churchill Brothers vs. Shillong Lajong Date Friday, January 19 Time 5:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

I-League 2017-18: Churchill Brothers v Shillong Lajong - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the I-League. All the matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and 2 HD.

India TV channels Online streams Star Sports 2/2HD Hotstar

TEAM NEWS

CHURCHILL BROTHERS POSSIBLE XI (4-2-3-1): James Kithan; Wayne Vaz, Hussein Eldor, Monday Osagie, Banpynkhrawnam Nongkhlaw; Kalu Ogba, Britto P.M; Uttam Rai, Bektur Talgat, Nicholas Fernandes; Mechac Koffi.

Injured: Jovel Martins

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None



Key Players: Mechac Koffi, Bektur Talgat

Left-back Jovel Martins and skipper Suraj Singh are the only injured players in an otherwise full-strength squad for the hosts. Kyrgyzstan midfielder Bektur Talgat, Gambian midfielder Cisse Gwada and Lebanese defender Hussein Eldor are all available for Friday's clash to give head coach Alfred Fernandes a selection headache.



SHILLONG LAJONG POSSIBLE XI (4-2-3-1): Phurba Tempa Lachenpa (GK); Kynsailang Khongsit, Kenstar Kharshong, Lawrence Doe, Rakesh Pradhan; Novin Gurung, Alen Deory; Hardy Cliff Nongbri, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Redeem Tlang; Abdoulaye Koffi.

Doubtful: Aiman Al-Hagri, Oh Joo-ho

Absent: Samuel James Lyngdoh Kynshi

Suspended: Daniel Odafin



Key Players: Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Abdoulaye Koffi

Nigerian midfielder Daniel Odafin is suspended for the tie on account of the fifth yellow card he picked against 1-0 loss against Minerva Punjab on Sunday. Aiman Al-Hagri is a concern after being forced out early in that match with an injury. Samuel Lyngdoh Kynshi, who scored one of the two goals against Churchill Brothers in Shillong, hasn't traveled to Goa as he is currently with the club's U-18 squad. Korea DPR defender Oh Joo-ho also hasn't completely recovered from his sickness but is in Goa.



GAME PREVIEW

Churchill Brothers will be hoping to get their season back on track with a win over Shillong Lajong on Friday which is also the first of their five straight home games in the league. The team has had a poor start to the season but notched a timely win in their previous game against Gokulam Kerala FC.

Banpynkhrawnam Nongkhlaw, who was back from suspension in the last game, will slot in place of the injured Jovel Martins while Hussein Eldor could step in to solidify the defence which has been atrocious this season.

Expect the experienced Bektur Talgat, who had a previous stint with the Goan side, to be preferred over Peter Omoduemuke in the central role. Mechac Koffi will continue to lead the front-line with Uttam Rai and Nicholas Fernandes providing him ample support.

Shillong Lajong had gotten the better of the Goan outfit in the first leg encounter where Redeem Tlang and Samuel Lyngdoh Kynshi scored. New signing in Swedish-Gambian stiker Saihou Jagne, who was at Fateh Hyderabad last year and has been training with the squad since December, may make his I-League debut on the evening.

The Reds from Shillong have dropped points in four of their last five games which included three defeats, the last one against table-toppers Minerva Punjab. Midfielder Aiman Al-Hagri had an injury scare but Bobby Nongbet might hope for the Yemenese midfielder to pass a late fitness test.

Lajong have not been prolific scorers and are the only side with a negative goal difference (-4) to be placed in the top four.

Who do you expect will come on top in this battle?