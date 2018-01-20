Beal leads Wizards past Pistons, Raptors edge Spurs

The Washington Wizards overcame the Detroit Pistons 122-112, while the Toronto Raptors topped the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA.

The Wizards, down 10 points to the Pistons after the first quarter, had already caught up by half-time, but they did most of their damage in the third period on Saturday, outscoring Detroit 45-28 in the opening 12 minutes of the second half.

Bradley Beal and Kelly Oubre Jr. were a big part of the comeback, scoring 26 points apiece.

The two combined to shoot nine of 16 from three-point range, lighting up the scoreboard while the Pistons looked helpless on defense. Oubre added five rebounds, while Beal had three rebounds and three assists.

John Wall also had an impressive game, scoring 16 points with 11 assists. Six Wizards scored in double figures, including all five starters.

Andre Drummond led the Pistons with 14 points, 21 rebounds and eight assists. The former All-Star has returned to form this season after struggling last term. Tobias Harris added 17 while Avery Bradley contributed 15, but the two shot just two of 10 from three-point range.

The win moved Washington (26-20) into fifth in the Eastern Conference standings, while the Pistons (22-22) fell to ninth.

DEROZAN INSPIRES RAPTORS

DeMar DeRozan, just named as an Eastern Conference All-Star starter, scored 21 points with seven rebounds and six assists in an 86-83 win over the Spurs. Point guard Kyle Lowry added a game-high 24 points to help topple San Antonio's stingy defense.

JACKSON FAILS TO STAKE CLAIM

Sacramento Kings forward Justin Jackson is going to receive opportunities with the team's new youth movement, but he did not take advantage of his situation on Friday, scoring just three points with one rebound and zero assists in a 106-88 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

NO STOPPING WHITESIDE!

Miami Heat star Hassan Whiteside proved big-man dunks are impressive.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto Raptors 86-83 San Antonio Spurs



Brooklyn Nets 101-95 Miami Heat



Washington Wizards 122-112 Detroit Pistons



Memphis Grizzlies 106-88 Sacramento Kings



Phoenix Suns 108-100 Denver Nuggets



Los Angeles Lakers 99-86 Indiana Pacers



New York Knicks 117-115 Utah Jazz

THUNDER AT CAVALIERS

The Cleveland Cavaliers, losers in nine of their last 13 games, have been linked with a number of possible trade targets, including Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan. The Oklahoma City Thunder have looked more impressive lately, but the three-headed monster of Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony still has not clicked. LeBron James could reach 30,000 career points in Saturday's game.