Melbourne Victory marquee Mark Milligan is not joining Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli at this stage, with the club unhappy at the offer received and the conduct by the player's agent.

The Covert Agent: Melbourne Victory angry with Mark Milligan's agent, move to Middle East not confirmed

The Covert Agent can reveal Victory received and rejected an offer for Milligan from Al Ahli before Friday night's match against Western Sydney Wanderers, with the terms so poorly constructed the club are still not sure if the transfer fee was AU$300k or US$300k.

It is understood Victory are angry at Milligan's agent Buddy Farah because despite no transfer being officially agreed between the two clubs, Al Ahli believe they have signed the 32-year-old midfielder.

Victory want a significantly higher transfer fee to release Milligan during the January transfer window - regardless of whether the original offer was in Australian or US dollars.

Milligan's deal with Victory expires at the end of the season, but the Socceroo star is open to leaving the club now because the contract offer from Al Ahli is a big jump from the money he is currently earning in Melbourne.