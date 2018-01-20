ISL 2017-18: Avram Grant - NorthEast United played an intelligent game

NorthEast United stunned high-flying Chennaiyin FC 3-1 at home on Friday. Seiminlen Doungel scored a hat-trick to seal full points for The Highlanders. Anirudh Thapa netted a consolation for the visitors.

It has been a great turnaround for NorthEast who have now won two out of the three matches they played under newly appointed technical advisor Avram Grant.

"This win was really important. This was the first game of the second round and we were facing the table toppers so it was never easy. It’s good to start with a win but more than that I am happy with the performance. The player showed good spirit, they played an intelligent game. We could have scored more."

Speaking about how the players have adapted to the change in staff at the club, Grant said, "They are very good players with a good attitude so its very easy to work with them. There where certain things that didn’t work before. But they responded quickly to the change. They played well against Goa. They played well last week also. I think we are developing from game to game. Players have responded well and the staff is doing a good job."

Grant revealed how he changed the approach of the side, who were struggling to find goals in the first leg under former coach Joao De Deus. "I always want my team to play attacking football. In the first leg, the problem was that the team was not scoring. We practised hard and we spoke about the mental side of the team. They wanted to change. They are working hard."

Grant further mentioned that there is no scope for celebration as they still have a long journey ahead and have a lot to do to recover from the poor position they were in previously.

"In sports, the keyword is next. You have to focus on the next game. For us, every game is a tough game. We want to continue the process, improve the team. I hope to continue winning."

NorthEast United FC will now take on Bengaluru FC in Bengaluru on January 26.