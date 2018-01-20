The Rangers will be without star defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, who will undergo surgery and will be sidelined indefinitely.

Kevin Shattenkirk injury update: Rangers defenseman to undergo knee surgery, out indefinitely

The team announced Friday that the defenseman has a meniscus tear in his knee, but they did not provide any timetable for his return.

Shattenkirk, who signed with the Rangers this past offseason, has been dealing with the knee injury since late September. He told reporters he tried to play through it but felt he's "come to a point now ... [that] it's the right time to get the surgery."

"It's tough. I think thinking about this year, you want everything to go perfectly," Shattenkirk said. "I think I've been trying to battle through this for a lot of reasons and when it came down to it ... you have to think about yourself. I think this is the first step to get back to where I am and come back and have a meaningful impact on this team down the stretch."

The Rangers also made a series of transactions Friday, recalling defenseman Tony DeAngelo and forward Daniel Catenacci from the Ranger's affiliate team, the Hartford Wolf Pack, while also assigning forward Lias Andersson to the affiliate.

Shattenkirk, 28, has skated in 46 games this season, registering five goals and 18 assists for 23 points.