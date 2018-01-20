Remember that minor fender-bender involving Leonard Fournette Tuesday in Jacksonville? Turns out the motorist who ran into him was not only a Steelers fan, her family had been at the Jaguars' game in Pittsburgh last Sunday.

Leonard Fournette says Steelers fan was involved in his traffic accident

The Jaguars rookie running back was uninjured in the three-car, chain-reaction crash on I-295, and the woman who ran into the back of his 2017 Mercedes Maybach was also OK … although quite surprised to see who she had hit.

"Actually they had pictures from the game," Fournette said (via ESPN). "I think her in-laws didn't know who I was until everybody started taking pictures with me and then they were like, 'We were at the game going against y'all. It was cold.' Things like that."



Special Thanks to @Jaguars Leonard @_fournette for being a true professional. He took the time to take a photo with boy involved in crash and to thank our trooper for his service. We are glad to hear of no injuries in this crash. pic.twitter.com/ICQSKL9tAw

— FHPJacksonville (@FhpJacksonville) January 16, 2018



The Jaguars defeated the Steelers, 45-42, Sunday in the divisional-round game as Fournette rushed for 109 yards and three touchdowns. Jacksonville will face the Patriots Sunday in the AFC championship game.

Fournette admitted there was one awkward moment after the crash. Seems one of the first responders picked up a broken part from Fournette's car and asked him to sign it.

MORE:

Jags RB Leonard Fournette uninjured in three-car accident



"It was crazy because I wasn't really worried about it," Fournette said. "The bumper was on the ground and I was in the car waiting for the police to come and he just came out of nowhere like, 'Man, can you sign this for me?' I'm like, 'You want me to sign a bumper?' And he was like, 'Yeah.'

"Whatever, it's cool."