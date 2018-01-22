AFC championship game: Three things to watch in Jaguars-Patriots

If the Jaguars are going to reach their first Super Bowl, they’ll have to pull off a shocker in New England.

The Patriots are heavy favorites to win Sunday’s AFC championship (3:05 p.m. ET, CBS) and return to the Super Bowl for the 10th time. Standing in New England’s way of defending its Super Bowl championship are the brash, young Jaguars.

Jacksonville had the NFL’s second-best defense in the regular season, but, after holding the Bills to just three points in the wild-card round, had to win a 45-42 shootout in Pittsburgh to reach the AFC title game.

The defense did score against the Steelers on Telvin Smith’s 50-yard fumble return and may have to score again if the Jaguars are going to knock off the Patriots.

Three things to watch in the AFC championship

1. Can Blake Bortles play with consistency? When the Jaguars went 3-1 in December with wins over the Colts, Seahawks and Texans, Bortles completed nearly 69 percent of his passes. But then he was 15 of 34 with two interceptions in a regular-season-ending loss to the Titans.

While the Jaguars have beaten the Bills and Steelers so far in the playoffs, Bortles has made more plays with his legs than his arm. He is just 26 of 49 (53 percent) for 301 yards and two touchdowns, but most important has not turned the ball over. He will need to continue to take care of the ball against the Patriots but must also find more consistency as a thrower.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is nursing a sore right hand that limited his practice time this week. But barring being unable to play (not likely), he has once again been superb this season and will find a way to make plays against the Jaguars defense. Bortles has to be able to answer.

2. Could trick plays be a factor? The Jaguars might have to get creative to pull off the upset, but Patriots coach Bill Belichick could reach into his bag of tricks as well.

The Patriots have been known to use trick plays in the playoffs before, and against an aggressive Jaguars defense Sunday might be the perfect time to use them.

"If you’ve been working on a play all year, a lot of coordinators, you might as well call it," Belichick told reporters a year ago.

3. Which team will win the turnover battle? Despite Bortles' 13 interceptions this season, the Jaguars were fifth in turnover margin this season thanks to the defense’s 33 takeaways, second in the NFL behind only the Ravens.

Brady tossed just eight interceptions all season, but six came in the final six weeks of the regular season. (Some speculated whether his throwing hand was bothering him before this week.) Still, Brady threw three touchdown passes without a pick in the 35-14 divisional win over the Titans, but the Jaguars were second behind only the Ravens with 21 interceptions.

The “Sacksonville” pass rush will come after Brady and try to force him into bad throws. Jags pass-rushers, led by Calais Campbell (14 1/2 sacks) and Yannick Ngakoue (12 sacks), could also force a fumble, as Ngakoue did with his strip-sack of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

The Patriots were 11th with a plus-six turnover margin, but forced only 18 takeaways. The Patriots had 42 sacks, ranking seventh, while the Jaguars were second in the NFL with 55.

Each team has an opportunistic defense and a very good pass rush. Ball security will be paramount on Sunday and could decide the AFC representative in Super Bowl 52.