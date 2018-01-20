BBBofC ready to lift Fury suspension

The British Boxing Board of Control is ready to lift the suspension of Tyson Fury's licence, subject to medical clearance.

Former world heavyweight champion Fury moved a step closer to a return when United Kingdom Anti-Doping (UKAD) agreed a resolution to proceedings brought against him in December.

The Brit had his licence suspended by the BBBofC in October 2016 after allegations of anti-doping violations were made against him.

Fury and his cousin Hughie Fury accepted UKAD's two-year bans, which they have now served as they were backdated to December 13, 2015.

The controversial 29-year-old has not fought since a sensational victory over Wladimir Klitschko in Dusseldorf in November 2015 which earned him the WBA, WBO, and IBF belts.

The BBBofC revealed on Friday that it would clear Fury to fight once more as long as medical requirements are met.

"Following interview with Tyson Fury at the British Boxing Board of Control offices, the suspension of his British Boxing Board of Control boxer's licence will be lifted subject to receipt and clearance of all medical requirements," read a statement.

Fury has called out IBF, WBA and IBO champion Anthony Joshua on numerous occasions over recent months, and his return to the ring could clear the way for a future bout between the pair.