Zenit boss Roberto Mancini said he would love to coach Paris Saint-Germain amid uncertainty over Unai Emery's future in the French capital.

I would love to coach PSG – Mancini

There have been doubts over Emery in Paris, leading to speculation that Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte could replace the Spaniard next season.

Mancini, who has already refused to rule out the prospect of coaching Italy, expressed his interest in working with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in Ligue 1.

"I would love to be the coach of PSG. And why not, if that were possible? You can be a good coach who has done fine work, but we all know that in football everything can change in one day," the 53-year-old Italian told L'Equipe.

"I've never been contact, though. I don't know the future. PSG have a good coach in place with fantastic players. All coaches would love to work with such a team, that is only normal.

"PSG have one of the best sides in the world. They've got Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, so have a good chance of winning the Champions League and not just this season, but for the next two or three years."

Mancini took charge of Russian giants Zenit in June last year, having left Inter in 2016.