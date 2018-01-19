2018 NFL Draft: Is QB Josh Allen turning into a consensus No. 1 overall pick?

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. caught people off guard Thursday morning when he predicted the Browns will draft Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen No. 1 overall in his most recent mock draft, but what might surprise fans even more is an NFL executive is backing him up.

"I believe (Cleveland GM John) Dorsey will block out the noise and take the best guy (in Allen), an unnamed executive told the Cleveland Plain-Dealer. "And the Browns will be good very soon.

This same executive told the Plain-Dealer before the 2016 draft that if Cleveland would take Carson Wentz with their first pick they would be set for the next 15 years. The Browns didn't, and the results speak for themselves. Wentz would have been the MVP this year had he not suffered a season-ending knee injury, and Cleveland went 0-16.

Allen is the most polarizing player in the 2018 draft class. He has arm strength comparable to John Elway, a similar build to Wentz, and a virtually blank canvas with which to work. He was a junior college QB before going to Wyoming and he hasn't taken a crazy amount of reps, so teams can develop him their own way.

However, he played against a lower level of competition in Wyoming, had some problems staying healthy this past season. Allen recorded some glaring stats teams will have to come to peace with, most notably his 56 percent completion percentage.

Kiper completely dismissed the completion percentage on "SportsCenter" Thursday saying Allen had little talent around him and played in tough conditions as well. Kiper had plenty more to say about those calling the completion percentage into question.

"You've got to look beyond the stats. Stats are for losers, in my opinion," Kiper said. "You have to watch the tape, look at every throw. They'll find that completion percentage was a little misleading."



The previously mentioned executive had more to say about Allen as well, giving him a good player to model himself after.

"The best comp for Allen (6-5, 233) is Big Ben (Roethlisberger) when he came out of college," the unnamed executive told the Plain-Dealer.

