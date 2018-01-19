The Jaguars will enter Sunday's showdown against the Patriots with an open mind.

Jaguars receive booklet on how to defeat Patriots from Jacksonville first graders

During his Thursday news conference, Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone pulled out a folder filled with notes from the entire first grade at the Bolles School outside the city and said the team received some insight on how to keep New England from returning to the Super Bowl.

The cover of the folder displayed a drawing of quarterback Blake Bortles with the message "Dear Jags, Want to beat the Patriots? Here's how ........ Advice from your #1 fans in Bolles First Grade."



So some first graders from a Jacksonville school have some advice for the Jaguars on Sunday... pic.twitter.com/SWDOXIaWpq

— Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) January 18, 2018



"I've got to get through this," Marrone said Thursday, via ESPN. "This is from the Bolles first grade, and this has the answers that maybe I'm looking for, maybe how we can stop the Patriots.

"We're just taking as much advice as we can because we need it."

Some notable suggestions included "don't blow your coverage," "sack Tom Brady," "don't fumble," and "eat lots of chicken."



Advice for @jaguars on how to beat the Patriots, from @BollesSchool first graders: “Don’t be nervous.” “Eat lots of chicken” “Sack Tom Brady” & “Run fast and have fun”. Letters will be delivered to team tomorrow by fmr. Jag Jeff Lageman. #DTWD @ActionNewsJax #JagsvsPats pic.twitter.com/tRSytQnVqM

— Paige Kelton (@PaigeANjax) January 18, 2018



The Jaguars are set to play in their first AFC championship since 1999, while the Patriots prepare for their seventh straight.

MORE:

2018 AFC championship game: 10 fast facts for Jaguars-Patriots



New England will host Jacksonville at 3:05 p.m. ET Sunday before Philadelphia hosts Minnesota in the NFC championship at 6:40 p.m. ET.