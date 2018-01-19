AB de Villiers is enjoying his new role as one of the elder statesmen of South Africa's Test team, without being weighed down by the burden of captaincy.

Mentor De Villiers hopes Proteas proteges 'remember that old guy'

De Villiers returned to the longest format for the match against Zimbabwe last month, having not played a Test since January 2016.

The former skipper has handed the reins to Faf du Plessis but the 33-year-old, who made half-centuries in each of the first two matches of the series against India, feels he still has plenty to offer.

"I love having an impact on some of the youngsters in the team and to drive them and hopefully one day they will remember that old guy who had a good impact on me," he said.

"There is a great group of senior players at the moment. Guys who have the good hearts and the right intentions to take this team to higher levels and to newer grounds.

"Faf has been leading the side well, there is confidence as well, and it is easy to fit in as the senior player because I was captain not long ago and I know what the captain needs from his senior players - the kind of energy you need and the kind of advice you need at times and also sometimes also to get out of the captain's space.

"So I understand that's natural and understand all of us have been leaders in the past and I think we really work together well as a team."

South Africa will be aiming to complete a 3-0 whitewash of India by winning the third and final Test, which starts in Johannesburg next week.