No tears streamed down his face, nor was there a “That’s my quarterback!” proclamation a la Terrell Owens.

Eagles questioning, but embracing, underdog status during playoff run

But the emotion in Philadelphia Eagles left guard Stefen Wisniewski’s voice was strong when speaking up for his franchise and its beleaguered quarterback, just like it was when Owens did the same for then-Dallas Cowboys teammate Tony Romo a decade ago.

Despite finishing the regular season atop the NFC, Philadelphia enters its second straight playoff game Sunday with underdog status. This time, it’s second-seeded Minnesota that heads to Lincoln Financial Field as a betting favorite — 3.5 points for the conference title game.

The team from the City of Brotherly Love isn’t getting any from oddsmakers because backup Nick Foles moved under center after star passer Carson Wentz suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 14. And even though Foles came through with a solid performance in last Saturday night’s 15-10 divisional-round win over Atlanta, he is still being singled out by critics and skeptics as the reason Philadelphia will fall short of reaching Super Bowl 52.

Such noise has gotten under the skin of Eagles players like Wisniewski.

“To be honest, I think as a team we kind of don’t understand why we got written off because we’re playing with a backup,” Wisniewski told co-host Ed McCaffrey and me earlier this week on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Nick Foles is a really good quarterback. He’s made a Pro Bowl in the past. He’s got a great arm. He’s athletic, he’s smart, and you can see that as his reps grow with the first-team offense he keeps getting more and more confident.

“Everyone likes to make it about one player — the quarterback. But it’s a team sport. Wentz was having a great year. Obviously that’s a big loss. But we’re 13-3 and the No. 1 seed not just because of Wentz but because we’ve got a heck of a defense, our running game has been great, we’ve got a lot of talent on offense and good special teams.”

Wisniewski then went one giant step further.

“Nick Foles is more than good enough to win a Super Bowl for us. He’s done a great job since he’s been in there, making smart decisions, taking care of the ball, making plays when he needs to.

“We all believe in him within our locker room. And I think more and more people are starting to see too that he’s more than good enough to do it.”

Still, Foles has to win over disbelievers because his final two regular-season appearances against Oakland and Dallas were shaky. Plus, backup quarterbacks thrust into starting roles around playoff time traditionally haven’t fared well in the postseason.

Per the Elias Sports Bureau and ProFootballReference.com, five other teams since 1991 started second-stringers in the playoffs rather than quarterbacks who had won at least 10 games during the regular season a la Wentz. All five lost.

But clubs like the 2016 Oakland Raiders (Connor Cook/Derek Carr), 2012 Minnesota Vikings (Joe Webb/Christian Ponder) and 2005 Chicago Bears (Kyle Orton/Rex Grossman) didn’t have an experienced backup like Foles waiting in the wings.

Foles entered the Falcons game with one prior playoff start, a home loss to the the Saints, from what was his greatest season with the Eagles in 2013. Foles flourished in head coach Chip Kelly’s spread offense with 27 touchdown passes and just two interceptions in his second NFL campaign.

But by the time Foles was sidelined by a broken collarbone midway through the next season, the bloom was off the rose as defenses became wise to Kelly’s scheme. Foles was traded to the St. Louis Rams during the 2015 offseason and went 4-7 as a starter. He then bounced to Kansas City as a backup the following year before returning to Philadelphia as Wentz’s understudy in 2017.

Foles turned back the clock against the Falcons with an efficient 23-for-30, 246-yard night. While he didn’t throw a touchdown pass, Foles also avoided committing a turnover even though he did have to recover two of his own fumbles.

Wisniewski says Philadelphia’s offensive improvement throughout the game reflected a growing comfort level between Foles and his blockers. The Eagles scored on three of their final four possessions before ending the game with kneel-downs. Foles also wasn’t sacked after Philadelphia’s opening possession.

“Obviously, Wentz was known for running around and, as an O-lineman, you’ve got to be ready to adjust to that,” Wisniewski said. “Nick has a different way of doing things. We have to be aware of where our quarterback is, but you also have to know where he likes to move if he’s going to move.

“Really, there are a lot of different little things that you work on. But I really think that he’s confident and we’re confident in him. Our offense has come along pretty well now.”

Buttressed by a strong defensive showing and sound special-teams play against the Falcons, the offensive output was not only sufficient enough to put Philadelphia in its first NFC title game since the 2008 season; it also has raised hope that Foles might be this generation’s version of Jeff Hostetler, the backup who guided the 1990 New York Giants to a Lombardi Trophy after stepping in for an injured Phil Simms.

That would give Wisniewski something that Owens was never able to earn during his time with Romo or any other quarterback during his storied 15-year NFL career: A Super Bowl ring.

Alex Marvez can be heard from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET Thursday and Friday on SiriusXM NFL Radio.