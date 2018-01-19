The Rockets and Clippers provided some fireworks Monday night, with both teams getting into extra-curriculars late in the game.

Rockets 'shocked' Clippers stars avoided discipline

Houston believes Blake Griffin intentionally made contact with coach Mike D'Antoni, and guard Austin Rivers provoked a scene that led to Trevor Ariza and Griffin getting ejected.

After the game, Rockets forwards Ariza and Gerald Green entered the Clippers' locker room to confront their players and have since been suspended two games. The Rockets would like to know why Clippers players weren't suspended, too.

According to ESPN.com, the Rockets are "shocked and disappointed" that Griffin and Rivers avoided disciplinary action for their roles in the night's transgressions.

After the game, Clippers coach Doc Rivers defended his players by saying everyone was "testing" people that night.

"They're not testing me, I'm not playing," Rivers said. "Unless D'Antoni tries to test me, you know, and that'd be something different. But, no, I mean, they test everybody. It's not just Blake and Austin. It's everybody.

"Just go through the league, you see it every night. You know, Blake and Austin's names are more nuclear, if you print their names and it comes out. But, it's our league, you know? It's much ado about nothing, if you want me to be honest. A lot of talk, you know, and then you go find someone to say something. And then if you write Austin's name or Blake's name, you get a big article, everybody reads it, and that creates more news. And to me, it's just white noise. I think it is for our team as well."

Ariza and Green were the only players punished for their actions Monday night.