Brisbane Heat registered their lowest total in Big Bash League history as they collapsed to a nine-wicket defeat to Sydney Sixers on Thursday.

Heat hit historic low in defeat to Sixers

The visitors slipped to 11-3 inside four overs at the Sydney Cricket Ground and failed to recover from their miserable start, all out for 73.

Alex Ross top-scored for the Heat with just 15, while Sean Abbott was their tormentor in chief, posting figures of 4-11 from four overs.

The Sixers took half of their innings to wrap up what is only their third win of the season for the sole loss of Daniel Hughes, with the semi-finals already out of their reach.

For the fifth-placed Heat, the result is a blow to their own finals hopes, as they missed a chance to go level on points with Hobart Hurricanes in third.

With only one match left to play and conceding two games in hand to Melbourne Renegades, hopes are fading for Brisbane, who will hope to still be in contention when the sides meet in the final match of the regular season.

HISTORIC LOW FOR HEAT

The Heat's total of 73 was their lowest BBL total, coming in seven runs below their 80 against the Renegades in 2015.

It is the Renegades who are top (or bottom) of the tree in BBL batting's hall of shame - they managed only 57 against the Melbourne Stars three years ago.

Perth Scorchers' 69 against the Stars in 2012 is the only other score lower than Thursday's offering from the Heat, who failed to hit a single six during their innings.

SIXERS SALVAGE PRIDE

It has been a long season for Sixers fans, with their team left to count the cost of a six-match losing run from the start of the season.

But the 2011-12 champions have recovered their form to go on a three-match winning run, culminating in this totally dominant performance.

The Sixers host the Stars in their final match of the campaign and will hope their revival in the second half of the competition makes up for their earlier shortcomings, even if a finals berth is beyond them.