Brisbane Roar 3 Perth Glory 2: Holman settles five-goal thriller

Brett Holman struck the winner as Brisbane Roar claimed a thrilling 3-2 victory over Perth Glory in Thursday's A-League clash at Suncorp Stadium.

Substitute Holman fired past Liam Reddy at his near post 17 minutes from time to clinch the three points after the visitors twice cancelled out leads for John Aloisi's side.

Avraam Papadopoulos put the hosts ahead after only four minutes but Chris Harold equalised seven minutes later following a fine pass from Diego Castro.

Ivan Franjic restored the Roar's advantage just before the hour mark, heading in Fahid Ben Khalfallah's delivery, but Harold fired home his second in the 68th minute to draw Perth level again.

A frantic period ended with Holman netting the winner 13 minutes after coming on for Corey Gameiro, Massimo Maccarone sending him through on goal.

Shannon Brady came close to a killer fourth before Castro missed a glorious chance to snatch a point, prodding Joseph Mills' cross from the left off the base of the right-hand post from barely two yards out.

The result lifts Brisbane above their opponents, who have now lost five games in a row, and into seventh place in the table.