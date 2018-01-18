We've found a solution to Dwight Howard's poor free-throw shooting: attach pettiness to the attempts.

Dwight Howard kisses off Wizards after being forced to shoot free throws

D12 was summoned from the bench to shoot a pair Wednesday after Hornets teammate Michael Carter-Williams was ejected with the Wizards' Tim Frazier for a fourth-quarter scuffle. Wiz coach Scott Brooks wanted Howard, a career 56 percent shooter from the stripe, on the line to replace Carter-Williams.

MORE: Rockets' Ariza, Green suspended for charging Clips' locker room

That's a fine strategy in a close game, coach, but the Hornets were up 22 at the time.

Naturally, Howard drained both shots. And then it was ON.



Did Dwight Howard do the ‘Big Balls’ dance after draining two meaningless free throws? Yes, yes he did pic.twitter.com/CvWDRE4RrD

— Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) January 18, 2018



Howard was so geeked (and occupied with his dance), he ignored Kelly Oubre Jr.'s shove.

So why Howard was out there, again?



FIGHT ‼️



Tim Frazier and Michael Carter-Williams have been tossed pic.twitter.com/yzrOsnZNVs

— NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) January 18, 2018



Howard kept it cool on Twitter afterward.

Petty, weird basketball.