Texas Tech encourages Andrew Jones in leukemia fight before taking on Texas

Texas Tech showed respect to Texas guard Andrew Jones on Wednesday night.

Red Raiders players wore warmups with Jones' name and number on the back prior to their Big 12 Conference game against the Longhorns in Austin. UT announced on Jan. 10 that Jones had been diagnosed with leukemia.

Stay strong, Andrew. Keep fighting. pic.twitter.com/sRdJZqZ77j

— Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) January 18, 2018



The Longhorns are bidding for an upset of the eighth-ranked Red Raiders. Texas was leading by 45-38 midway through the second half.