NFL: Brady limited in practice due to hand injury

New England Patriots star Tom Brady was limited in practice on Wednesday due to an injury to his throwing hand.

According to the Boston Herald, a team-mate ran into Brady in practice, jamming his hand.

The Patriots quarterback was scheduled to answer questions from the media later in the day, but he cancelled to meet with the team's medical staff.

It is unclear if Brady will be hindered on Sunday, when the Patriots host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC championship game.

At the moment, Brian Hoyer is the only other quarterback listed on the Patriots' roster.