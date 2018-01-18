Gene Steratore will be referee for Super Bowl 52

Veteran official Gene Steratore will serve as the referee and head the officiating crew for Super Bowl 52, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Yes, that's the same Steratore who caught the attention of fans in December during a game between the Cowboys and Raiders. After Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott ran the ball on a critical fourth-down play, Steratore used an index card to help determine a first down. He later issued a lengthy explanation on the card's purpose, saying he had already made up his mind but he used the card to "reaffirm" his decision.

Steratore, a 15-year officiating veteran who has worked 11 NFL playoff games, will be working his first Super Bowl, as will down judge Jerry Bergman, a veteran of 16 seasons.

Roy Ellison, a 15-season veteran, will be the umpire, while Byron Boston (23 seasons) is the line judge and Tom Hill (19 seasons) is the field judge. Side judge Scott Edwards has 19 years experience, and back judge Perry Paganelli is a veteran of 20 seasons.



Most fans don't really know — or care — who is officiating a game, even the Super Bowl, but Steratore's recent index-card notoriety drew a mix of responses on social media Wednesday.



Gene Steratore was named the referee for the Super Bowl, and Twitter suddenly exploded with unoriginal and unimaginative “index card” jokes and references.



By the way, the NFL issued a guideline after Steratore's index-card incident, frowning on the use of such props in measurements.