News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Renshaw returns to Australian Test squad
Renshaw returns to Australian Test squad

Gene Steratore will be referee for Super Bowl 52

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Veteran official Gene Steratore will serve as the referee and head the officiating crew for Super Bowl 52, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Yes, that's the same Steratore who caught the attention of fans in December during a game between the Cowboys and Raiders. After Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott ran the ball on a critical fourth-down play, Steratore used an index card to help determine a first down. He later issued a lengthy explanation on the card's purpose, saying he had already made up his mind but he used the card to "reaffirm" his decision.

Steratore, a 15-year officiating veteran who has worked 11 NFL playoff games, will be working his first Super Bowl, as will down judge Jerry Bergman, a veteran of 16 seasons.

Roy Ellison, a 15-season veteran, will be the umpire, while Byron Boston (23 seasons) is the line judge and Tom Hill (19 seasons) is the field judge. Side judge Scott Edwards has 19 years experience, and back judge Perry Paganelli is a veteran of 20 seasons.



Most fans don't really know — or care — who is officiating a game, even the Super Bowl, but Steratore's recent index-card notoriety drew a mix of responses on social media Wednesday.




MORE:
Raiders coach Jack Del Rio still salty over 'mysterious ruling on the fourth down'

By the way, the NFL issued a guideline after Steratore's index-card incident, frowning on the use of such props in measurements.

Back To Top