Jets reportedly fire OC John Morton

The Jets overachieved this season but that wasn't enough to save the offensive coordinator his job.

According to multiple reports, the Jets fired John Morton after one season running the offense.



New York finished the season 28th in the NFL in total offense, 24th in passing and 19th in rushing.

Morton came over to the Jets from the Saints this past season after he was the wide receivers coach in New Orleans. He caused a minor controversy on Dec. 10 when he admitted the Jets were going to lose the Broncos when QB Josh McCown left late in the third quarter.

Morton said at that point, with the Jets losing 20-0, it was time to accept defeat.

According to NJ.com, Morton clashed with head coach Todd Bowles and there was friction and tension among assistant coaches behind the scenes.

The Jets have yet to announce who will replace Morton moving forward.




