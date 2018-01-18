Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson are finally going to fight.

Tony Ferguson, Khabib Nurmagomedov to fight in April

UFC president Dana White confirmed the two lightweight UFC fighters will face off at UFC 223 in Brooklyn on April 7.

This is a fight three years in the making as Nurmagomedov and Ferguson were supposed to fight first in December 2015, but Nurmagomedov had to pull out due to injury.

They were again supposed to match up later but Ferguson had to back out, and finally at UFC 209, Nurmagomedov had to drop out two days before the fight due to complications with his weight.

What makes this fight appealing is three things. For one, the two fighters have combined to lose one fight in the last six years. Ferguson has not lost since 2012 and is currently on a 10-fight winning streak in the UFC while Nurmagomedov has never suffered a defeat as his career record stands at 23-0.

Secondly, this could very well be the fight for the official UFC lightweight title. Ferguson is currently the holder of the lightweight division's interim title, but Conor McGregor, who is the official champion, has not fought in the UFC since earning that belt in November 2016.

White has threatened to strip McGregor of his belt if he does not fight soon, and if McGregor does not agree to a fight by March then White would make the matchup between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson one for the official title.

As of now McGregor has not agreed to a fight, so Nurmagomedov-Ferguson very well could be the fight for the lightweight belt.

Finally, Nurmagomedov is a sambo champion who intimidates everyone in the division and Ferguson is one of the most creative and deadly strikers in the UFC. All of that leads up to what could be a fantastic fight.

