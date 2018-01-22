One thing is certain as the NFL schedule approaches Super Bowl 52, set to be played Sunday, Feb. 4, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis: The teams that end up in the big game will have earned it. At least one of the teams in the 2018 Super Bowl matchup will be viewed as a Cinderella story given preseason outlooks.

Odds, picks to win Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis

The Jaguars, who went 3-13 last season, certainly would qualify. Their upset win over the Steelers in the divisional round of the playoffs has them where nobody expected them to be — playing in the AFC championship game against a team that, well, virtually everybody expected to see this far into January. New England is playing in its seventh consecutive conference title game, a testament to the organization's dominance.

Meanwhile, the NFC championship game features two dominant defenses. And even though Case Keenum and Nick Foles have received attention as unlikely QBs playing in a conference title game, what the Vikings and Eagles have done to reach this point resembles a common Super Bowl blueprint: limit mistakes and lean on defense.

PICKS: AFC championship | NFC championship

Here's a look at the Vegas odds and SN's picks to win Super Bowl 52 heading into the conference championship games.

Super Bowl 52 betting guide

Here are the latest odds to win Super Bowl 52, according to Vegas Insider, as well as the odds of each exact outcome:

Odds to win Super Bowl 52

New England Patriots 1/1 Minnesota Vikings 7/4 Philadelphia Eagles 7/1 Jacksonville Jaguars 9/1

Odds on exact outcome of Super Bowl 52

New England Patriots defeat Minnesota Vikings 2/1 New England Patriots defeat Philadelphia Eagles 7/2 Minnesota Vikings defeat New England Patriots 3/1 Minnesota Vikings defeat Jacksonville Jaguars 6/1 Philadelphia Eagles defeat New England Patriots 10/1 Philadelphia Eagles defeat Jacksonville Jaguars 20/1 Jacksonville Jaguars defeat Minnesota Vikings 16/1 Jacksonville Jaguars defeat Philadelphia Eagles 20/1

Early Super Bowl 52 line

AFC -2.5, according to Bovada. Teams TBD.

MATCHUP BREAKDOWNS:

AFC championship | NFC championship

Super Bowl 2018: Picks, predictions

Between the Patriots, Jaguars, Eagles and Vikings, who will reach — and win — Super Bowl 52? Here are Sporting News' picks and predictions.

Vinnie Iyer: Vikings

When a team gets a play like the "Minneapolis Miracle" to survive and advance in the NFL playoffs, you can’t help but think it’s a team of destiny. For starters, Case Keenum’s narrative is a little like Kurt Warner’s in terms of a higher-powered, feel-good story. You also can’t ignore the fact that they will be the first team positioned to play a Super Bowl on its home field.

Just the ability to stay and practice at home during the week will be huge in preparing for whoever they face in the Super Bowl. Defense wins championships, and Minnesota has plenty of it on every level. — V.I.

David Steele: Patriots

The last two times the Patriots reached the Super Bowl, they found themselves deep in holes they weren't accustomed to, against teams with the credentials, will and momentum to finish the job. The Patriots won both times. In 2015, they overcame the Seahawks, a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit and a hopeless situation against their own goal line. Last year, it was the Falcons and 28-3.

The Vikings, who are the favorites to advance out of the NFC, have the NFL’s best defense, an outstanding coach, energy from the miraculous Saints win, a road win against the NFC’s top seed and the buzz of the first-ever Super Bowl home-field advantage. They’re just not the Patriots. — D.S.

Tadd Haislop: Patriots

Few have taken the Jaguars, Eagles and Vikings seriously during their respective runs this season. That's part of the reason they have made it so far, and it's why the Patriots will handle their business — New England won't overlook Jacksonville in the AFC title game the way Pittsburgh did in the divisional round. And it'll have the same attitude against its Super Bowl opponent.

Given the Patriots' season-opening loss to the Chiefs on national TV and their shaky start to the season defensively, it's easy to forget this is a team some thought had a legitimate chance to go undefeated in 2017. The defending Super Bowl champion only got stronger with offseason additions, and Tom Brady, even at age 40, is still playing at an All-Pro level. Trust Bill Belichick's team to do its job. — T.H.