The Astros introduced new acquisition Gerrit Cole Wednesday, and while the pitcher is excited to join the reigning World Series champions, he managed to get in a dig at his old team, the Pirates.

Gerrit Cole gets in dig at Pirates ownership, management

“It’s really special,” Cole said at the media conference. “Obviously, the organization puts — values me very high, and that always feels good as a player. And it’s refreshing to come to an environment where the team is willing to continually put resources into the club and continue to move forward and try to provide the best possible product for its fans.”

While Cole didn't actually torch the Pirates by name, his implication is clear — the team, already boasting one of the smallest payrolls in baseball last season, is not spending enough money to be competitive. Even though they are a small-market team that can't hope to match the Yankees, Dodgers and other free-spending franchises, the Pirates managed to put together a frugal payroll for a talented team that made the postseason from 2013-2015.

But after posting losing records the past two seasons (including 75-87 last year,) the Pirates are jettisoning high-priced stars and bringing in prospects in a rebuild. Cole, who made his MLB debut with the Pirates in 2013 and posted a 59-42 mark and 3.50 ERA with the team, had been the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason and was traded to Houston on Saturday. In return the Pirates got a package of midlevel prospects and players in pitcher Joe Musgrove, third baseman Colin Moran, reliever Michael Feliz and minor league outfielder Jason Martin.

Two days later, the Pirates parted ways with 2013 NL MVP and fan favorite Andrew McCutchen, sending him to the Giants for reliever Kyle Crick, minor league outfielder Bryan Reynolds (the Giants No. 4 prospect, according to MLB.com) and $500,000 of international pool space.

McCutchen took the high road Tuesday in talking to the media about the trade.

“I really can't speak on behalf of (the Pirates') direction,” McCutchen said via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review). “All I can speak on is the direction when I was there. It seems they're trying to stay young and build from there. They have some good pitching. They have some guys who can play the game.

“I don't necessarily know their direction. I'm sure you could ask them that. They're a young team. They've got a lot to learn. It was a good nine seasons there, but I'm looking forward to this next season with the Giants.”

And the Pirates might not be done yet. On Tuesday, two-time All-Star infielder Josh Harrison said he wants to be traded.

The team's fire sale has upset many fans. One angry Bucs fan even launched a petition asking MLB officials to order Pirates owner Bob Nutting to sell the team. One day after the petition appeared on Change.org, it already has more than 28,000 signatures.