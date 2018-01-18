Todd Haley will not return as Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive coordinator for the 2018 season, the team confirmed on Wednesday.

Steelers will not retain offensive coordinator Todd Haley

"I have made the decision to not renew the contract for offensive coordinator Todd Haley," Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said in a release.

"I would like to thank Todd for his contributions to our offense the past six years, and we wish him the best in his coaching future."

The move comes as no surprise following Pittsburgh's disappointing divisional round loss to Jacksonville.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger rebounded after he was picked off five times in a Week 5 loss to the Jaguars and threw 469 yards with five touchdowns.

Still, he fell victim to two turnovers and questionable play-calling in the Steelers' 45-42 loss after a failed comeback attempt on Sunday.

Haley, 50, joined the Steelers in 2012 after previous coaching stints with the Kansas City Chiefs, Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears and New York Jets.