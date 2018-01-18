The Rockets lost James Harden to a hamstring strain on New Year's Eve, but it appears the All-Star guard will return for Thursday's matchup against the Timberwolves, ESPN reports.

James Harden injury update: Rockets star expected to return Thursday vs. Timberwolves

Harden is officially listed as questionable for Thursday after missing the past seven games. In his absence, the Rockets went 4-3 and have relied heavily on Chris Paul.

Harden suffered a strain to his right hamstring late in the fourth quarter of the Rockets' double-overtime win over the Lakers on Dec. 31. The team announced the following day that Harden would be reevaluated in two weeks, which puts him right on schedule to return Thursday.

Harden, averaging 32.3 points and 9.1 assists per game this season, emerged as an MVP front-runner this season.