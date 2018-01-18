Oregon AD Rob Mullens, six others join CFP committee

Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens will become the third chair of the College Football Playoff committee once Texas Tech AD Kirby Hocutt completes his term by Feb. 1.

Along with Mullens, the committee also added Paola Boivin, Joe Castiglione, Ken Hatfield, Ronnie Lott, Todd Stansbury and Scott Stricklin to the crew.

Each new member will begin a three-year term beginning this spring.

“These are high integrity people who know and love college football,” executive director Bill Hancock said. “Each one of them has built a distinguished career based on diligence and doing things the right way. We’re delighted that they will be joining the committee.”

Boivin is an award-winning journalist, Castiglione is Oklahoma's athletic director, Hatfield is a retired head coach, Lott is a former NFL player, Stansbury is Georgia Tech's AD and Stricklin is the director of athletics at Florida.

All seven members were selected by the CFP Management Committee.